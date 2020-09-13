John S. McNally, longtime resident of Churchville, and more recently of Doylestown, Pa., died at his home, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 78.
He was the beloved husband of Nancy M. (Conley) McNally. The couple married 55 years ago and shared many years of happiness raising their three children, Stephen, Michael, and Nancy Lynne.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, John will be missed by his children, J. Stephen McNally (Adriana) and Nancy Lynne Caracio (Chris); his grandchildren, Patrick McNally, Megan McNally, Delaney Caracio, Colin Caracio, and Hailey Caracio; his siblings, Jim McNally (Sylvia), Dana McNally (Sherry), Larry McNally, and Margie McNally; his brother-in-law, Tom Conley (Claire); and many special nieces and nephews.
Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Framingham, Mass., John was the oldest child of the late John H. and Grace (White) McNally. He also was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael T. McNally; sister-in-law, Carole Conley; and stepmother, Ginny (Auckland) McNally.
John was a nature lover, "rescuing" snakes and turtles throughout Bucks County. He also was an avid reader, enjoyed hiking, biking, golfing, and metal detecting, finding various "treasures" along the way, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. Most important, John was a kind person with a soft spot for his grandchildren; he loved being "Grandpop".
Funeral services for John were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doylestown Health Hospice at 595 W. State St. in Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a charity of one's choice
