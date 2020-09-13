1/1
John S. McNally
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. McNally, longtime resident of Churchville, and more recently of Doylestown, Pa., died at his home, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 78.

He was the beloved husband of Nancy M. (Conley) McNally. The couple married 55 years ago and shared many years of happiness raising their three children, Stephen, Michael, and Nancy Lynne.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, John will be missed by his children, J. Stephen McNally (Adriana) and Nancy Lynne Caracio (Chris); his grandchildren, Patrick McNally, Megan McNally, Delaney Caracio, Colin Caracio, and Hailey Caracio; his siblings, Jim McNally (Sylvia), Dana McNally (Sherry), Larry McNally, and Margie McNally; his brother-in-law, Tom Conley (Claire); and many special nieces and nephews.

Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Framingham, Mass., John was the oldest child of the late John H. and Grace (White) McNally. He also was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael T. McNally; sister-in-law, Carole Conley; and stepmother, Ginny (Auckland) McNally.

John was a nature lover, "rescuing" snakes and turtles throughout Bucks County. He also was an avid reader, enjoyed hiking, biking, golfing, and metal detecting, finding various "treasures" along the way, and was very proud of his Irish heritage. Most important, John was a kind person with a soft spot for his grandchildren; he loved being "Grandpop".

Funeral services for John were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doylestown Health Hospice at 595 W. State St. in Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a charity of one's choice.

www.fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved