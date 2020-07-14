1/1
John S. Wehe
John S. Wehe passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 85.

Born in Chester, Pa., son of the late Catherine Marie (Doris) and Edward Anthony Wehe, Mr. Wehe had been a Levittown resident and dedicated parishioner of Saint Michael the Archangel for the past 45 years.

Mr. Wehe was a proud veteran who spent his working career as an aircraft mechanic with the United States Air Force for 20 years.

After his retirement from the Air Force in 1974, he began a 40-year career as an over-the-road and local truck driver, most recently with Berrodin Parts Warehouse. He retired again in 2018.

Mr. Wehe loved spending time with his family and all Philadelphia sports. He also enjoyed NASCAR, going to the "Y", where he had many friends, tending to his garden, his Corvette, and salt water fishing.

A good athlete in his earlier years, he had a great fast pitch.

The beloved husband of Corella S. (Goodman), Mr. Wehe was the loving father of Kathleen Netzer (William), John S. Wehe (Zenobia) and Laurene Kerr (late Kevin). He was the devoted grandfather of Jon Clark (Maryann), David Clark (Kellie), Jeffrey Carroll, Shaun Wehe (Jessica), Stephen Wehe (Kelsey), Shane Kerr (Amanda), and the proud great grandfather of 12. He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, Annmarie Wehe, Carol Ann Herzok (Frank) and Sandra Gindlesberger (Steve), and nephews, Tommy Goodman and Michael LaPolla.

Mr. Wehe was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanne Hopkins, and five of his grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, Levittown. The Rite of Committal will take place at precisely 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. There will be no calling hours on Thursday morning prior to Mass.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
