John "Jack" Summers Coutts of Lewistown, Pa., formerly of Fairless Hills, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home.
John was born March 24, 1924 in Sagon/Hickory Ridge to the late George and Bessie (Malick) Coutts.
A veteran of World War II, Jack served in the U.S. Third Army 550th AAA AW Battalion from 1943 to 1945, seeing battle across Europe, including landing on the beaches of Normandy just days after D-Day.
Prior to his service in the military, Jack enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps, working to develop and conserve the natural resources within this state. He spent a number of years working in the coal mines of Northumberland and Schuylkill counties. Jack then moved his family to Fairless Hills and began working for U.S. Steel, from where he retired in 1986.
Jack was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family is so grateful for the time we had with him and for all of the memories that he provided to us.
He is survived by his sons, John R. Coutts and wife, Joyce, of New Hope and Jeffrey A. Coutts and wife, Karen, of Harleysville; daughters, Bette J. Trubl and husband, Mark, of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Georgette M. O'Donnell and husband, Peter, of Lewistown; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mildred, who passed away in 2013.
Interment will be alongside his wife at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown
Hoenstine Funeral Home,
Lewistown, Pa.
www.hoenstinefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019