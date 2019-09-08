|
John Rudolph, beloved husband, father and stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
John was born Sept. 18, 1924 and grew up in both Philadelphia, Pa. and Westfield, N.J. He graduated from Northeast High School (8th St. and Lehigh Ave.) in Philadelphia in 1943, and at age 18 enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in World War II as a Squadron Crew Chief.
For over 40 years he was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America. Initially, John was a member of Troop 321 in Cheltenham, Pa. and later served the troop as Assistant Scout Master, then as Scout Master. Later in life he served as Assistant Scout Master of Troop 100 at St. Martin of Tours Parish in Philadelphia.
He married Dolores Bookheimer in 1947 and they resided in the Oxford Circle area of Philadelphia with their five children, Andrea Coyle, Karen Robinson, Melanie VanBlunk (Richard), Kenneth Rudolph (Joyce), and Alan Rudolph (Jeanette). John and Dolores were happily married for 32 years and both were active the Scouting community.
John was preceded in death by Dolores in 1979, then later by his son, Alan, in 2016.
John retired from the Naval Air Development Center in Warminster, Pa. in 1984, where he worked for over 30 years as a master tool and die maker, and later as shop foreman.
In 1998 he married Marlene Ritter of Philadelphia. They were happily married for 22 years and lived in Feasterville, Pa. Marlene Ritter has three children from a previous marriage, David Ritter, Glenn Ritter, and Donna Ritter.
John is survived by his four children; his wife, Marlene and her three children; his sister, Joan Foley (William) of Upper Black Eddy, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Tavis, Jason, Gabrielle, Sarah, Jennifer, Samantha, Ashley and Marc; and six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Nathaniel, Jacob, Valerie, Lana and Ruby.
John will be missed and remembered as a faithful husband; as a devoted and influential father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather; as a trusted and dependable friend; as a leader and mentor to many people throughout his lifetime; as an outdoorsman and as one who had a love and respect for all nature; as a master craftsman in both metalworking and woodworking; and as a living example of selflessness through his willingness to be involved and assist with those who were in need.
An informal viewing starting at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. Christopher Parish, 13301 Proctor Rd., Philadelphia, Pa. with military honors immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in John's name to The , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
