John T. "Jack" Scheuer passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He was 88.Jack was the beloved husband of Jean L. Moran Scheuer for 64 years.Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of Frankford High School. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea during the Korean War.Jack became a Philadelphia sports writer covering the Phillies, the Sixers and his beloved Big 5 college games for more than 50 years.In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his loving children, Gail Reinhart (Bob), Ken Scheuer (Ann Marie), Bob Scheuer (Karen), and Nancy Hill (Rob), as well as eight grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his funeral service at noon on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia, 13500 Philmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116. Interment will take place privately.In lieu of flowers, contributions to a scholarship in Jack's name may be made to PSWA Scholarship Fund (Philadelphia Sports Writers Association) c/o 17 Pine Valley Rd., Berlin, NJ 08009-9492 or to The Fellowship of Christian Athletes.