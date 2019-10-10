|
|
John W. Kennedy (Jack) passed away on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. He was 74.
Born in Trenton, N.J. and resided in Yardley, Pa. He was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Bryant & Stratton (Boston) and New Hampshire University. He was the Owner and President of J.W. Kennedy Fire Protection, involved with many organizations and sat on many boards in the fire safety industry during his career. He was a devoted member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter 19. John was a lifelong firefighter with the Yardley Makefield Township Fire Department. He also taught fire science and was a long time instructor with Texas A&M Fire School.
In addition to his wife, Barbara Kennedy, John is survived by his loving children Michael Kennedy (Megan) and Jacquelyn Ramo (Christo); his grandchildren Michael, Megan, Margaret and the late Angel Kennedy, Joseph and Nicholas Marchione and Jonathan Ramo.
A celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 11, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with mass immediately following.
Interment Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery (Trenton, N.J.).
Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made via check to: Task Force Dagger Foundation, 12655 North Central Expressway, Suite 330, Dallas, TX 75243
Petner Funeral Home
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 10, 2019