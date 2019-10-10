Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
For more information about
John Kennedy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Andrew’s Church
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew’s Church
81 Swamp Road
Newtown, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Kennedy Obituary
John W. Kennedy (Jack) passed away on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. He was 74.

Born in Trenton, N.J. and resided in Yardley, Pa. He was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Bryant & Stratton (Boston) and New Hampshire University. He was the Owner and President of J.W. Kennedy Fire Protection, involved with many organizations and sat on many boards in the fire safety industry during his career. He was a devoted member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter 19. John was a lifelong firefighter with the Yardley Makefield Township Fire Department. He also taught fire science and was a long time instructor with Texas A&M Fire School.

In addition to his wife, Barbara Kennedy, John is survived by his loving children Michael Kennedy (Megan) and Jacquelyn Ramo (Christo); his grandchildren Michael, Megan, Margaret and the late Angel Kennedy, Joseph and Nicholas Marchione and Jonathan Ramo.

A celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 11, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with mass immediately following.

Interment Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery (Trenton, N.J.).

Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made via check to: Task Force Dagger Foundation, 12655 North Central Expressway, Suite 330, Dallas, TX 75243

Petner Funeral Home

Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now