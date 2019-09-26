Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ewing Church Cemetery
100 Scotch Road
Ewing Township, PA
John W. Thomson Obituary
John W. Thomson, a longtime Morrisville resident died Sept. 24, 2019. He was 75.

Mr. Thomson was a mason, a member of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F & AM.

Devoted Father of Matthew (Carol) Thomson and Graeme (Anne) Thomson. Loving grandfather of Levi and Grace.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services 11 a.m., Saturday, precisely at Ewing Church Cemetery, 100 Scotch Road, Ewing Township, NJ 08628. A visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Masonic services will be held at 8 p.m.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's

Raphael-Sacks, Inc.

Southampton, Pa

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019
