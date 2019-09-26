|
John W. Thomson, a longtime Morrisville resident died Sept. 24, 2019. He was 75.
Mr. Thomson was a mason, a member of Shekinah-Fernwood Lodge #246 F & AM.
Devoted Father of Matthew (Carol) Thomson and Graeme (Anne) Thomson. Loving grandfather of Levi and Grace.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services 11 a.m., Saturday, precisely at Ewing Church Cemetery, 100 Scotch Road, Ewing Township, NJ 08628. A visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Masonic services will be held at 8 p.m.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's
Raphael-Sacks, Inc.
Southampton, Pa
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 26, 2019