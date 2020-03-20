Home

Jordana Ruth Baum

Jordana Ruth Baum Obituary
Jordana Ruth Baum died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 33.

She was the daughter of Adam Baum, sister of Jared Baum, granddaughter of Helen and the late Harry Baum, and niece of Rose Baum.

Her funeral services and shiva are being held privately.

Contributions in her name may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation online at www.myasthenia.org.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks Suburban North,

Southampton

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 20, 2020
