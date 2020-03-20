|
Jordana Ruth Baum died Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 33.
She was the daughter of Adam Baum, sister of Jared Baum, granddaughter of Helen and the late Harry Baum, and niece of Rose Baum.
Her funeral services and shiva are being held privately.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation online at www.myasthenia.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 20, 2020