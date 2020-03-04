Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Durkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Durkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Durkin Obituary
Joseph A. Durkin of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 68.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Eleanor Roth, Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Donna (Davidson) Durkin, his daughters, Kim Vergantino (Chris) and Michelle Durkin, and his grandchildren, Preston, Christopher, Colin, Carter, Trevor, and Arianna. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean (Joe) and Martin (Chet).

Family and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at , or the at .

Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown

www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -