Joseph A. Durkin of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 68.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Eleanor Roth, Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Donna (Davidson) Durkin, his daughters, Kim Vergantino (Chris) and Michelle Durkin, and his grandchildren, Preston, Christopher, Colin, Carter, Trevor, and Arianna. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean (Joe) and Martin (Chet).
Family and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, followed by his memorial service at 2 p.m., at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at , or the at .
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, Levittown
www.beckgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 4, 2020