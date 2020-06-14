Joe and Ziggy were my mentors and friends as a new NJDEP employee in 1986. If allowed only one word to describe Joe and whole Karpa clan it would be Confidence. Followed quickly by competence, intelligence and a wonderful sense of humor. I will never forget the gatherings at their apartment in PA to watch Mike Tyson demolish his next opponent. They had a great spread and we all got to smoke those nasty cigars. We sang the national anthem just before the fight came on. It was mandatory. Miss you Joe.

Nick Sodano

Friend