Joseph A. Karpa
1960 - 2020
Joseph A. Karpa passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 59.

Son of Zigmund and Agnes, Joe was raised in Levittown, and lived in Bristol for the past 30 years. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School and the California University of Pennsylvania. He had longtime career with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Joe was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, and was very active in both his high school and college alumni associations.

Beloved husband of Tammy S. (Daugherty); and loving brother of Zigmund (Mary), Gladys (Dree Georskey), Nadine Drake, and Aaron (Bernadette). He is the dear uncle of Amanda, Jessica, Shelby, Hallie, Kaelea, and Sydney. He was a treasured nephew, neighbor, and had many close friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 13, 2020
Sending my sympathy to Aaron and all of Joe's family and friends.
Scott Szathmary
June 13, 2020
A great friend I could always confide in who was greatly loved❤. Rest In Peace my friend! I will miss our conversation.
Kim Nagle-Haines
Friend
June 13, 2020
Joe and Ziggy were my mentors and friends as a new NJDEP employee in 1986. If allowed only one word to describe Joe and whole Karpa clan it would be Confidence. Followed quickly by competence, intelligence and a wonderful sense of humor. I will never forget the gatherings at their apartment in PA to watch Mike Tyson demolish his next opponent. They had a great spread and we all got to smoke those nasty cigars. We sang the national anthem just before the fight came on. It was mandatory. Miss you Joe.
Nick Sodano
Friend
June 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Lisa Lanning Battis
