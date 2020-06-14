Joseph A. Karpa passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 59.
Son of Zigmund and Agnes, Joe was raised in Levittown, and lived in Bristol for the past 30 years. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School and the California University of Pennsylvania. He had longtime career with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Joe was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, and was very active in both his high school and college alumni associations.
Beloved husband of Tammy S. (Daugherty); and loving brother of Zigmund (Mary), Gladys (Dree Georskey), Nadine Drake, and Aaron (Bernadette). He is the dear uncle of Amanda, Jessica, Shelby, Hallie, Kaelea, and Sydney. He was a treasured nephew, neighbor, and had many close friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
