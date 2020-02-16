|
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Joseph Alan Burton, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 64.
Joe grew up in Levittown and resided in Fairless Hills for the last 40 years. He was a graduate of Bishop Egan Class of 1973.
He worked as a data analyst at Verizon for 30 years. In retirement he operated a bus for Pennsbury School District.
Joe loved spending time outdoors, tackling home improvement projects, and vacationing with family and friends. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He was always on-the-go and enjoyed fishing with friends on his boat in Tuckerton, N.J.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, JoAnn, and his three children, Alison Blaney and her husband, Daniel, of Morrisville, Pa., Sara Burton of San Diego, Calif., and Nicholas Burton of Levittown, Pa. Pop-pop will also be sadly missed by his two grandsons, Shaun and Kyle. He is also survived by his two sisters, Johanna Nekoranik and her husband, Michael, of Kintnersville, Pa. and Aileen Spratt and her husband, Kazan, of Philadelphia, along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his uncle, Edward Burton and his wife, Judy.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Alan P. Burton, his mother, Mary E. Burton, and his sister, Teresa Burton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa., where friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Tullytown Cemetery, Bordentown Road, Tullytown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 16, 2020