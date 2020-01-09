|
Joseph Alfred Perkins Jr. of Fresno, Calif. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in his home while surrounded by loving family. He was 78.
Joseph was born in Newtown, Pa. and resided in Penndel, Morrisville and White Haven, Pa. prior to moving to Fresno.
He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a self-employed owner operator/ driver for over 40 years.
He was the family historian and spent in excess of 50 years studying and tracing the descent of the family line, which he published and happily shared with his loved ones as well as numerous historical societies.
Joseph was an active member of the White Haven, Pa. Senior Citizens Group for several years and a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.
His true love was his family, whom he enjoyed spending most of his time with.
Joseph is survived by his three children, Tracy L. Michaels and her husband, Daniel, of White Haven, Melissa A. Buntz and her husband, Kevin, of Penndel, and Joseph A. Perkins and his wife, Jennifer, of Fresno. He was the proud grandfather "Pop" of Heather, Taylor and fiancé, Bryan, Christopher and fiancée, Kayla, Kevin, Kyle, Kelly, and his great granddaughter, Emma. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles A. Perkins and Allen F. Perkins, his sister, Patricia A. Perkins, many nieces and nephews, and numerous other loved ones.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Marguerite E. Perkins, his brothers, Sylvester J. Perkins and Edward J. Perkins, and his sisters, Elizabeth J. Cutchineal, Catherine A. Maurer, Cecelia M. Perkins and Mary Jane Green.
The family wishes to thank all of those who knew and loved him throughout his lifetime.
Joseph requested a private funeral with his family and will be laid to rest at the William Penn Cemetery in Philadelphia.
Memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation, 573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 9, 2020