Joseph B. Kozakeicz Obituary
Joseph B. Kozakeicz of Bensalem passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 83.

Joe served his country in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1954 to 1962.

He was the founder of the Judo Kai School and attained a 3rd degree Black Belt, where he taught Judo and Karate.

He and his wife attended daily Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church and Joe served his parish as Eucharistic Minister.

He was the beloved husband of Helen R. (Koziol); the loving father of Helen Beckner, Joann McDonald (Frank) and Bernard (Rose); cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Charles, Crystal (Robert) and the late Justine; and the devoted great-grandfather of Leo.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 27, 2019
