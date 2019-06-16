|
|
Joseph C. Beres, M.D. died peacefully at his home in Washington
Crossing, Pa. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 93.
Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Perrine Beres, M.D., his four daughters, Ellen Beres Dickerson, Susanne Mort, Caroline Dudek and Laura Beres, VMD; and seven grandchildren, Sophia, Elizabeth and Rebecca Mort, Alexander and Madeleine Dickerson and Nathaniel and Elena Schwenker.
Joseph Beres was born in Osceola Mills, Pa. to Joseph F. and Susan (Hajzak) Beres. After serving in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic during World War II, he graduated from Villanova University in 1950 then graduated from Hahnemann Medical School in 1954. He met his wife, Jane, while still in medical school.
He spent the entirety of his career as a boarded radiologist at Nazareth Hospital and rose to Chief of the Department of Imaging and Staff President.
Joe was an accomplished sportsman. He excelled at golf, hunting and fishing, and most importantly, at maintaining lifelong friendships. Joe traveled the world in pursuit of these passions. He also was a member of numerous professional and sporting organizations, including Torresdale Frankford Country Club (now the Union League), where he was a member for 60 years.
Friends and relatives are invited to Joe's visitation from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Ignatius Cemetery will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of Holy Family of Nazareth, 2755 Holme Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19152; St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067; or to National Parks Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019