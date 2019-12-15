|
Joseph C. Brassell Sr., of Bensalem, passed away surrounded by his family on Dec. 5, 2019. He was 73.
Joe embraced life both quietly and boldly, inspiring all that knew him with an unwavering determination and optimism. He had a network of friends and loved ones that was large and ever reaching.
Growing up in Philadelphia, he attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School and Roman Catholic High School class of 1964. After High School, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. Joe was a former coach of the CYO Track and Field team at Our Lady of Fatima in Bensalem and a former Assistant Field Coach at Holy Ghost Prep. He was a proud band member in the talented Seven Points of Nowhere.
He always enjoyed a new project. If he wasn't building or repairing something, Joe was working on restoring his '65 Chevelle Malibu or learning the bagpipes. He was a brother of IBEW Local 98 and dedicated member of AOH Division 88, St. Katharine Drexel Knights of Columbus, and the Men of Malvern.
Joe enjoyed time spent with family and friends at small backyard dinners in Wildwood Crest, and he also loved playing rockin' marina gigs at Shawcrest with his band.
On July 19, 2004, due to a generous donor, Joe had a second birthday when he was gifted a heart and liver transplant. He and his family will be forever grateful to The Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN and most recently the dedicated professionals of Penn Medicine/Penn Presbyterian. He loved you all.
Beloved husband of Dorothy (Cooper). Loving father of Diane and Joseph Jr. (Maggie). Devoted Pop-Pop to Jolie and Samantha. Cherished brother of Walter (Ann) and the late Neil Jr. (Mildred). He will be sadly missed not only by his many cousins but all those that knew him as "Uncle Joe".
Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family this Thurs. 4 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel of Holy Ghost Prep, 2429 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020. Another brief visitation will take place Friday 9 to 10 a.m. in the Rose Ballroom at the Rose Bank Winery, 258 Durham Road in Newtown, PA 18940. A Celebration of Joe's Life will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Burial with Military Honors immediately following at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to The Gift of Life Transplant House at 705 Second Street SW, Rochester MN 55902. www.gift-of-life.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019