Joseph C. Malcolm of Richboro died Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 28.
Born in Philadelphia, Joe was a resident of Bucks County for most of his life. He was the beloved son of Sharon Merkel Malcolm and John F. Malcolm III and his wife, Sharon Carson Malcolm, and grandson of the late Joseph and Ruth Merkel and the late John F. Malcolm II.
A graduate of Council Rock South High School, Class of 2009, Joe was a graduate of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology and ATC in Warminster. Joe worked as an auto mechanic for Wrightstown Auto Body and Repair for several years and was a very talented mechanic.
He looked forward to the wind blowing in his face as he rode his motorcycle and truly enjoyed the time he spent with his Maltese, Roxie, and his Huskie Mix, Axle. He will be deeply missed by his supportive family and friends.
In addition to his mother, father and step mother, he is survived by his brothers, John F. Malcolm IV, his step brother, Matthew Segal, and his three step sisters, Nicole, Alexa, and Jaclyn. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Elaine Spruhde.
Joe's family will receive condolences from 5 p.m. Friday evening, July 12, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, where Words of Remembrance will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Royce's Rescue c/o Linda Satterfield, 374 Worthington Mill Rd., Richboro, PA 18954.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 10, 2019