Joseph C. Parell Jr. of Levittown died peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He was 93.
Born in Somers Point, N.J., Joe was raised in Bristol Borough and was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1944, where he excelled on the football team.
Drafted into the U.S. Navy his senior year for World War II, he served in the Pacific Theater of Operations aboard the USS Los Angeles and the USS Arthur Middleton.
Upon his discharge he continued his studies and went on to graduate from Lock Haven State Teachers College in 1950. While at Lock Haven he met the love of his life at a dance one night, Margaret "Peggy" Shearer, and after a brief courtship were married in 1952. They moved into their brand new home as original "Levittowners" in 1953, began their family, and resided there ever since.
Joe began a long career as a chemical operator with Rohm & Haas Chemical Company and retired in 1989 after 31 years of service. Upon retirement he and his wife simply enjoyed spending all their time and money on their grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to attend any grandchild's event no matter how large or small, from ROTC graduation, Eagle Scout ceremony, high school softball games, soccer and baseball games, college field hockey games, swearing in ceremonies of both grandsons as police officers of which he was so proud, and a fixture at all Pennsbury High School softball and field hockey games where his granddaughter taught and coached. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and never hesitated offering his coaching tips. "Pa," as he was known to many, was a joy to be around for his nature was to make everyone laugh or smile and that's how he would want to be remembered.
Son of the late Joseph C. and Anna Broschard Parell, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy Parell, his daughter, Kimberly Reilly and her husband, Jim, his son, Joseph C. Parell III and his wife, Donna, whom he always joked was his favorite daughter-in-law, and his cherished grandchildren, Jason Reilly and his wife, Jennifer, Shannon Krieg and her husband, Mark, Jamie Penning and her husband, Steven, and Joseph C. Parell IV and his wife, Lauren. Also surviving are his beloved great-grandchildren, Michaela Spooner, Ava and Charleigh Reilly and his first great-grandson soon to be born, Baby Boy Penning, whom he was so anxiously awaiting his arrival.
Due to the COVID-19 virus and gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private and burial will follow in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Washington Crossing, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of his son's firm, Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Memorial contributions to honor Joe may be made to either the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org, the at , or to the donor's choice.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2020