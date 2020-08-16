Joseph C. Scanlan passed away on August 10, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia on December 28, 1964 to the late Joseph and Dorothy Scanlan, he was a resident of Newtown borough for the past two years. Prior to living in Newtown, Joe briefly resided in Bristol Borough and lived in Minnesota for 12 years. He was a graduate of Archbishop Ryan High School.
After graduating from high school, Joe spent a brief time as a hair stylist. He then moved to Europe where he worked for many years. His second career as a flight attendant allowed him to fulfill his life-long passions for immersing himself in history, exploring new places, and making life-long friends.
He settled in Minnesota when he returned to the United States. While living there, Joe became deeply involved in FOCUS a faith-based organization that provides action oriented and sustainable solutions to poverty in communities across America. Joe played a key role in expanding the FOCUS program to include a food pantry and youth counselling.
Gregarious and fun-loving, Joe entertained friends and family with stories from his travels through the United States, Europe, and Africa, including his many adventures at the local pubs and his singing at piano bars. His gift of gab was an endearing trait that would give Joe his audience but at times could frustrate the listener who might want to get a word in edgewise! If you were lucky enough to know Joe, you know of his love for life. We will remember our brother as someone who lived life like the song he sang, "I've loved, I've laughed, and cried, I've had my fill, my share of losing, but through it all I did it my way." Hopefully, we can all learn a little from Joe and live life to its fullest. verty in co
Joe is survived by his sisters Trish Beasley (Glenn) and Jacqui Milano and his many nieces and nephews who will remember him as Uncle Joey Rocks! He is sadly missed by his cousins, most especially by his friend and cousin Colleen Amoroso. Joe leaves behind his son Xavier. He will be fondly missed by his partner Sean Collier.
He was preceded in death by his sister Monica Nice and his stepmother Geri Scanlan.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's life celebration on Tuesday, August 18th at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 E. Washington Avenue, Newtown, PA. There will be a viewing beginning 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's memory to FOCUS Minnesota, 550 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN 55108 or www.focusmn.org
.
Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
