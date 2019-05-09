|
Joseph Carson West went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Lumberton, N.C., Joseph was raised on a tobacco farm in Bladenboro, N.C. After high school his family moved to Delaware, where he began working in the automobile business. He attended General Motors Institute.
He spent many years working as Parts Manager for Kutner Buick in Northeast Philadelphia. While there he was chosen to represent the parts segment at General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. After retiring, he drove a school bus for the Pennsbury School District for 21 years.
Joe was a longtime and dedicated member of the Haines Road Baptist Church and more recently the First Baptist Church of Bristol. He also was a member of the South Bucks chapter of Gideon's International. In later life he was an active member of the Lower Makefield chapter of To Live Again. Joe was very involved in the parent's organizations that supported his children's sports teams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hines West, and his son, Joseph Carson West Jr.
Joe is survived by his wife, Carol Guenther West; his children, Michael West, Kathleen Nicotra and husband, Michael, Sharon Sullivan and husband, David, David West and wife, Annamarie, Pamela Titus and husband, Kenneth, Brian West, Sandra Gilmore and husband, Derek, James Guenther and wife, Lynette, and John Guenther and Richard Schlesinger. He took great pride in his 20 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the First Baptist Church of Bristol, 6139 Bristol Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, with a funeral service to begin at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Thompson Memorial Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's name may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 524, Levittown, PA 19058, or to the First Baptist Church of Bristol, 6139 Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 9, 2019