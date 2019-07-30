|
|
Joseph D. "Chip" Herb passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia at the age of 57.
Born and raised in Croydon, he had spent most of his life residing in the same home.
Joe worked as a Computer Programmer at ETS for many years. He was very creative and artistic and enjoyed time with family and friends.
For over 30 years he spent his Saturday evenings playing Arth (a game he created) or various other games with close friends.
Joe was knowledgeable, wise, and always helping others. He was often looked upon for his good advice.
He was a music lover. In earlier years he was a singer, songwriter and guitarist in a band, Bahl and Chain, and also with his church.
Joe will be deeply missed for his loving heart and fiercely creative mind.
The beloved husband of Florence A. "Flossie" (Traynor), he was the loving father of Amber L. Gulich (Donald Jr.), Joseph D. Herb II, and William J. Herb, and the devoted grandfather of Ethan and Emma Gulich. Joe will also be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and members of the Herb and Traynor families, along with his Arth family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice B. (Skepton) and John E. "Jack" Herb II, and his brother, John E. "Jack" Herb III.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 30, 2019