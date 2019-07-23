Home

Joseph E. Chawner, one-time resident of Bucks County, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence in Stafford, Va. He was 90.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Murray; daughter, Pamela Spraw; brothers, Robert (Lucy) and Jack (Ann); and sister, Helen (Jerry) Baum.

He is survived by son, Bruce (Debbie); sister, Ruby Butt (Harold); grandchildren, Justin Spraw (Myra), and Jessica Glusing (Brian); and great-grandchildren, Ava, Flynn, and Eliza.

Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, retiree of General Motors, and a graduate of the Ohio State University.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. A private interment for the family will be held in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Columbus chapter of the , .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 23, 2019
