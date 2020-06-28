Joseph E. Gantz
1929 - 2020
Joseph Eugene Gantz died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the home of his daughter. He was 90.

Born in Williamsport, Pa. and formerly of Lebanon, Pa., Mr. Gantz had been a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County.

A cradle Episcopalian, Mr. Gantz was baptized in Christ Church, Williamsport, and was confirmed in Saint Luke's Church, Lebanon. He married his wife, Janet, at Saint Matthew's Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 1961. He served various positions at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church in Monroeville, Pa., and was a member of Church of the Incarnaton in Morrisville, where he served his parish in various positions.

He was a graduate of Cornwall Consolidated High School and acheived his Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgy from Penn State University, where he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity. He was employed with U.S. Steel for 30 years in various management positions and also with Chemalloy Chemical Corporation as both a supervisor and consultant.

Mr. Gantz was a U.S. Navy veteran.

The beloved husband of the late Janet E. (Pearson), Mr. Gantz was the loving father of Evon Farris (Dan), Amy Picciotti (Bob) and Jeannine Roso (Tony), the devoted grandfather of five and proud great grandfather of one.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Gantz's name may be made to Church of the Incarnaton, 1505 Makefield Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
June 22, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
