Joseph E. Volponi passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.
Born in Bristol, son of the late Henry and Ida Yaniro Volponi, he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Volponi retired after 42 years of service at 3M Company in Bristol Township.
He enjoyed bowling, trips to Wildwood and Las Vegas, loved horses and was an avid Philadelpia Phillies and Dallas Cowboys fan. Mr. Volponi also was a member of the Bracken Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Tosti) Volponi, and his dedicated children, Cheryl Ann Downs and her husband, Michael, Jacqueline Tuccillo and her husband, Frank, Joann Bogarde and her husband, Robert, and Joseph Volponi and his wife, Gina. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, William, Jennifer (Josh), Frankie (Danielle), Angela (Eric), Bobby (Christine), Jill, Taylor, and Joey, along with his seven great- grandchildren. Mr. Volponi is also survived by his sister, Joan Giampico, his brother, Richard Volponi, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Volponi, and sister, Phyllis Vitella.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough, where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required in church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one's choice
