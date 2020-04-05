|
Joseph E. Warsheski passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home. He was 92.
Joe was a long-term resident of Bristol Borough graduating from Bristol High School in June of 1945. He was also a long-term member of St. Mark Church, and a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus (4215).
Joe served in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in February 1947. He worked for U.S. Steel Corporation as an electrician and became a Maintenance Foreman during his service. He retired in 1985.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Anitta (Marcovich) Warsheski; and his wife of 71 years, Louise, he is survived by his two sons, Joseph Warsheski (Kathy) and Michael Warsheski; two grandsons, Michael (Holly) and Joseph; his sister, Ann, his brother, Jerry (Patt); his sister-inlaw, Chris; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
