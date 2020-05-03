|
Joseph E. Zelonka died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley of Covid-19. He was 91.
Born and raised in East Vandergrift, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Zelonka Sr. and Helen (Chelko). He was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. Joseph proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
After discharge from the Marines, Joseph was hired at U.S. Steel in Vandergrift and was transferred to Fairless Works. For 40 years he was employed at U.S. Steel Fairless Works and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers of America. Most of his coworkers and friends called him Zeke. He moved to Levittown in 1955, where he raised his family.
He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Dorothy E. (Lopata), and the loving father of Stephen J. (Joan), Diane J. Perna (Bruno), Eric J. (Margo) and Karen J. Smith (Jack). He was the devoted grandfather of six grandchildren, Casey, Rory, Johncarlo, Ryan, Jennifer, Nicole, and two great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Austin, brother of Sylvia Karafinski (Adam), and the uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Some of his favorite hobbies included tennis, bowling, softball and playing cards. He enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Due to the pandemic, we will celebrate his life at a future date privately.
