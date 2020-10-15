Joseph Edward Fedor, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Washington, Pa. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. His devoted daughter was at his side. He was 84.Born in Hazle Township, Pa. on November 19, 1935. He was the son of the late Anna S. (Salata) and Joseph T. Fedor and enjoyed the friendship and love of a big family growing up with many siblings in Beaver Meadows, Pa.Joe was a hard worker even at a young age as he delivered newspapers, set up bowling pins at the local alley, and other odd jobs that came up. He was a 1954 graduate of Hazle Township High School where he played football and that interest developed into a lifelong passion which he also shared with his daughter.Mr. Fedor was called up from inactive duty in the U.S. Army on March 12, 1956, already having served 2 years with the local Army Reserves from 1954 until 1956. His active duty was spent overseas with HQ US ARMY SETAF APO 168 in Verona, Italy. He proudly served there for 18 months as the Company Armorer which earned him a High Honors recommendation from his commanding Lt. Col. He was honorably discharged on March 31, 1962 as a Specialist Third Class.On June 18, 1966, he married his beloved wife, Esther Ruth (Guthrie) who survives. Joe was a devoted husband and together they just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this past summer.Mr. Fedor spent close to 60 years in Levittown, Pa. prior to recently relocating to Washington, Pa. He was also a longtime member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church.A skilled carpenter, he spent his working career installing fencing with J.J. Cunningham and Sons. Joe enjoyed bowling and played on many bowling leagues over the years. He loved watching Penn State football and car racing.For many years, he kept quite active by walking miles around the neighborhood.Joseph is also survived by his loving daughter, Carol A. Staley (Chris) of McDonald, PA; and grandchildren, Matthew Joseph and Elizabeth Lee (Ellie) Staley. He was a dedicated and loyal family man and friend, and an adoring and proud Pop to his grandchildren who loved spending time with him.His siblings Margaret Novak, Catherine Petrosky, Mary Enama, Theresa Merrick, and Barbara Cherba also still survive and will miss him terribly, along with many nieces and nephews.Mr. Fedor is predeceased by his youngest daughter, Diane M. Fedor, who sadly passed away on April 16, 2020; his sisters, Emily and Anna Sherno; and brother, Francis Fedor.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 4 until 6 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.Joseph will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA with military honors.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.