|
|
Joseph Evans Jr. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home in Fairless Hills, Pa. He was 75.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Evans, he had been a Bucks County resident for the past 45 years. Mr. Evans was a graduate of Northeast Philadelphia High School and prior to his retirement was employed as a Manager at UPS.
Husband of the late Annmarie Evans, he is survived by his sons, Joseph Evans III and his wife, Nancy, and Joshua Evans and his wife, Teresa, and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Olivia and Samuel.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Evans will be laid to rest privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with his wife.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020