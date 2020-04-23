Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Evans Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Evans Jr. Obituary
Joseph Evans Jr. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home in Fairless Hills, Pa. He was 75.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Evans, he had been a Bucks County resident for the past 45 years. Mr. Evans was a graduate of Northeast Philadelphia High School and prior to his retirement was employed as a Manager at UPS.

Husband of the late Annmarie Evans, he is survived by his sons, Joseph Evans III and his wife, Nancy, and Joshua Evans and his wife, Teresa, and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Olivia and Samuel.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Mr. Evans will be laid to rest privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with his wife.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -