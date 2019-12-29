Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Joseph Everett Obituary
Joseph Everett passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 69.

Born in Bristol, he was a lifelong Bristol Borough resident.

Son of the late Frank and Mary Ellen (McDevitt) Everett, and brother of the late Charles "Billy" Everett, Neil Everett, and Kathleen Brock, he is survived by two sisters, Ann Marie Camera and her husband, Roger, Gail Kay and her husband, Rob, and two brothers, Brian Everett and Kevin Everett and his wife, Lynne. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Michael Brock, sister-in-law, Susan Everett, sister-in-law and caregiver, Kimberly Everett along with many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 12 Noon at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Friends may call 11 a.m. until time of Service. in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, Pa 19007.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019
