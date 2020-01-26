|
Joseph F. Boyle passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side in Delaware on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was 64.
He was born Nov. 19, 1955 in Bristol, Pa., where he lived most of his life before moving to Maryland to be closer to his daughter. Joe attended St. Mark Elementary and Bristol High before serving two years in the U.S. Army. He worked most of his life in construction, retiring in 2008 from C&M Home Builders as Vice President of Construction.
Joe loved to go deep sea fishing, reading, traveling, tending to his vegetable garden, fixing things around the house and spending time with his grandchildren. Although he had a tough exterior, he had a generous heart. He was always willing to help out, never expecting anything in return.
Survivors include his son, Francis Boyle (Jackie) of Bristol; daughter, Joanne Boyle (Sindo), and their mother, Marie Cavallero Boyle, both of Middletown, Del.; sister, Chris Ann Moran (John) of Garwood, N.J.; granddaughters, Grace, Avery and Amelia; and several extended family members.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eunice Boyle, his brother, John, and twin sisters, Mary Immaculate and Maria Concetta.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, delawarehospice.org/donate, over the phone, or via check.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020