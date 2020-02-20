|
Joseph F. Ehrenreich Sr., a resident of Croydon, Pa. and formerly of Palmyra, N.J., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 87.
Joe was born in Philadelphia and later his family relocated to Croydon. He was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School as well as Rider College.
He was a Korean War veteran.
He retired from Thiokol, were he worked as an Aerospace Engineer for more than 45 years. For a portion of his life, he owned and helped operate Lincoln's Luncheonette in Palmyra, N.J., which was family-owned for over 30 years.
Joe enjoyed dancing, playing poker and traveling, along with spending time with family and friends. He was affable and had a charming and witty personality which made him light up a room. He enjoyed watching Westerns on television, as well as historical shows; he was quite the history buff. He also enjoyed reading books. He never stopped learning new things, especially things that challenged him intellectually - a trait he passed along to his children.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Jo Chellman (John Weber); his son, Joe Jr. (Adina); grand-daughters, Cheryl, Jill and Wendy; grandson, Travis (Kristy); great-grandson, T.J.; nephew and nieces, Ross, Marlene, Beverly, and Jennifer, as well as their spouses and children; brothers, Jim Callan and John Callan; his long-time companion, Joan; and many cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by the 'Love of His Life,' Gloria Ehrenreich; daughter, Kathy Ann Myers; son, Donald E. Myers; parents, Joe and Emma; and sister, Marlene.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Home Going Service on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
