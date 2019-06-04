|
|
Joseph F. Martini of Holland, Pa. passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence. He was 88.
Born and raised in Bristol Borough, he was a longtime resident of Langhorne before moving to Holland five years ago. Mr. Martini was an educator, and retired as Principal for Council Rock Middle School.
As a young man, he attended Bristol schools before attending Valley Forge Military Academy. He graduated from Ursinus College in 1948, and received his Master's degree at Villanova. After college, he served in the U.S. Army where he met his future wife who was serving in the Marine Corps.
During his life, Joe was many things, Educator, Patriot, and Sportsman; but nothing captured more of his attention and heart than his role as husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Domenica (Caruso) Martini; his sister, Philomena Galzerano and husband, Lou; and brother-in-law, Joseph Maiorino.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 66 years, Sonia (Larson) and his children, Nina Martini Dorey and her husband, Kerry, and Louis Martini. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Erik Epperson, Jena Martini, Tristan Dorey, and Joseph Martini II; his sister, Antoinette "Ann" Maiorino; and several nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his interment on Thursday, June 6, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. Please arrive precisely at the cemetery at 9:15am to form the procession so that interment can take place at 9:30 a.m.
Due to cemetery scheduling, a Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at The Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 4, 2019