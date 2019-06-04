Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
For more information about
Joseph Martini
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Martini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Martini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph F. Martini Obituary
Joseph F. Martini of Holland, Pa. passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence. He was 88.

Born and raised in Bristol Borough, he was a longtime resident of Langhorne before moving to Holland five years ago. Mr. Martini was an educator, and retired as Principal for Council Rock Middle School.

As a young man, he attended Bristol schools before attending Valley Forge Military Academy. He graduated from Ursinus College in 1948, and received his Master's degree at Villanova. After college, he served in the U.S. Army where he met his future wife who was serving in the Marine Corps.

During his life, Joe was many things, Educator, Patriot, and Sportsman; but nothing captured more of his attention and heart than his role as husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Domenica (Caruso) Martini; his sister, Philomena Galzerano and husband, Lou; and brother-in-law, Joseph Maiorino.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 66 years, Sonia (Larson) and his children, Nina Martini Dorey and her husband, Kerry, and Louis Martini. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Erik Epperson, Jena Martini, Tristan Dorey, and Joseph Martini II; his sister, Antoinette "Ann" Maiorino; and several nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his interment on Thursday, June 6, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. Please arrive precisely at the cemetery at 9:15am to form the procession so that interment can take place at 9:30 a.m.

Due to cemetery scheduling, a Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at The Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now