|
|
Joseph F. Plunkett III of Holland passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services in Yardley. He was 90.
Born in Philadelphia, Joe was a resident of Holland for the past 23 years and formerly of Bensalem. He was employed as a Superintendent in charge of the ground's maintenance at the Bensalem Country Club for 48 years.
He was a member of the St. Andrew's Church in Newtown.
Joe was the husband of the late Rosemary Plunkett and the late Ruth Plunkett, father of the late Joseph F. IV (the late Geraldine) and Robert D. Plunkett, and brother of the late Doris Everly, Dolores Booth and Helen Rogala (the late Steven).
He will be sadly missed by his children, Rosemary L. Metenjies (the late Bobby), William Plunkett (Susan), Carol Plunkett, Diane Smithers (Harold), Joyce Roman (the late Joseph) and Patricia Jones (William), and is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Darlene Plunkett, his brother, William Plunkett (Carol), John Plunkett (Sherri) and Aileen Santee (Earl), and 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
His funeral service and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020