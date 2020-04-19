|
|
Joseph F. Straka of Southampton passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was 90.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Marguerite, Pa., to the late John and Anna (Mriglad) Straka.
Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army right after high school and served in Hawaii and Germany. He went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Penn State.
Joseph was a member of the American Legion Pennypack Post 800 in Ivyland, and attended church at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church. He enjoyed sailing on the Delaware River. Joseph also liked to go hunting and fishing.
Joseph is survived by two sons, Frank Straka and his wife, Sarah, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Frederick Straka and his wife, Hermina "Mel", of Newark, Del.; five grandchildren, David, Frank, Adam, Rebecca, and Anna Straka; three brothers, John Straka and his wife, Shirly, of Boswell, Pa., David Straka and his wife, Stella, of Longs, S.C., and Benjamin Straka; two sisters, Lucy Lintz of Summerville, S.C., and Anna Katheryn Carosi of Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Mary Straka; and two brothers-in-law, Kirby Lintz and Italo Carosi.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Burial will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
To send condolences, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home,
Newark, Del.
www.rtfoard.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020