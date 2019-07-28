|
Joseph F. Sweatlock died unexpectedly Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia surrounded by his parents. He was 36.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., the beloved son of Susan L. (Praschil) and Joseph A. Sweatlock, Joe was a longtime resident of Lower Bucks County who recently moved to Pottstown, Pa. He was a 2001 graduate of Pennsbury High School, where he was member of their championship bowling team.
He achieved his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Penn State University in 2005, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering at Temple University in 2015, and an Engineer in Training License in 2017. Prior to attending Temple University, he was employed by 84 Lumber. After earning his engineering degree, Joe was employed as a Civil Designer at American Engineers Group in Valley Forge, Pa.
Joe was a great friend offering help and support whenever needed. He found enjoyment in bowling, hanging with friends, and working on his cars. He will be forever loved and missed.
Along with his loving parents, Joseph is survived by his brother, Keith P.; sister, Johanna L. (fiance', Zachary R. Rieser); paternal grandparents, Joseph F. and Susanne Sweatlock; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joan and Franklin Praschil, and his uncle, Stephen Sweatlock.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, HCMA, 18 East Main St. Suite 202, Denville, NJ 07834 or 4HCM.org.
