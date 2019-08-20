Home

Joseph G. Oschell Obituary
Joseph G. "Joe" Oschell went home to heaven on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from his home in Feasterville with his loving daughters by his side. Joe was 93.

Born in Philadelphia, Joe was the son of the late Herman F. Oschell Sr. and Veronica E. Oschell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy, and by his brothers, Herman, William, Robert and Edward, and his Uncle Fred and Aunt Helen Oschell.

Joe was a resident of Feasterville and a member of Assumption B.V.M. for the last 64 years. He was a graduate of LaSalle College High School, Class of 1944.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army on June 16, 1944 and served through June 16, 1946. Joe was part of the 2nd Armored Division "Hell on Wheels." He was very proud to serve the country that he loved so much.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Veronica Schoen (Rich) of Langhorne and Dorothy LaBorde (Gene) of Feasterville, his grandchildren, Nicole, Joe, Richard, Robert and Timothy, and his great grand-girls, Trinity, Alexa and Jaya. Joe is also survived by his sister-in-law, Frances O'Connell, his cousin, Marie Schillinger, and many nieces and nephews.

Our family extends thanks to all the caregivers, especially Dee, Gerry, Lauren (Blue Rose Home and her staff). We also thank Holy Redeemer Homecare & Hospice Services, especially Elaine (Hospice Nurse), Maya and Pauline (Home Health Aids) who took such good care of Joe.

Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to VFW, 406 West 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2019
