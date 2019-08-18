|
|
On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Joseph Gerald Cochran passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 86.
He was born in Bristol on Sept. 18, 1932, son of the late Harvey and Olive (Jeffries) Cochran. Joe was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1950, and attended Williamson College of Trades, Class of 1953.
Joe served in the Korean Conflict for two years and then returned to work at Rohm and Haas and retired after 40 years.
He was an active and devoted parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where he volunteered his time in many ways over the years, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4765. He was a member of the St. Thomas Seniors, where he served 20 years as president, the Croydon Seniors (President) and the Oxford Valley Seniors Club.
Joe loved to fish, hunt, and make homemade wine. He was an avid reader, pinochle player and metal detector and belonged to the South Jersey Metal Detecting Club. Joe's motto was laughter is the best medicine and he always had a couple of jokes to tell you. He had an infectious personality that lit up a room and drew people toward him.
Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen Johnston (John), his sister, Gladys, and brothers, Harvey, Bill, Earl, and Bob.
He was the beloved husband for 65 years to Dorothy Anne (McDade), and the loving father of Joseph Cochran (Lydia) of Bristol, Cheryl Sutcliffe of Feasterville, Brian Cochran (Donna) of Jamison, Eileen Cochran (Roger) of Greencastle, Pa., Mark Cochran (Lori) of Lansford, Pa., and Linda Cochran of Croydon. He is also survived by his son-in-law, John Johnston of Horsham, his sister, Olive Leckbee of St. Charles, Ill., and in-laws, Dolores and Frank Profy of Croydon, Barbara Cochran of Bristol and Donna Cochran of Florida. He had 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the above address.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019