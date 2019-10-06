|
|
Joseph H. McCoy, Jr. passed away on Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. He was 81.
Joe was born in Chickasha, OK to Helena (Mehl) and Joseph McCoy, Sr.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph, III (Paula) and Robert; grandchildren, Dennis, Sean, Gabrielle, Megan and Molly; siblings, Michael (Judy) and Patricia Daniels (Dave). Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in 2002 and his brother Thomas.
Joseph served for over 20 years in the United States Navy, retiring as a Hospital Corpsman First Class. He then worked for the Milton Roy Company for over 20 years.
Joseph's family will receive relatives and friends on Wed. Oct. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery in Chalfont.
In lieu of flowers, Joseph's family has requested donations in his name be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178-1352 or give.chop.edu.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019