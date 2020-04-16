|
|
Joseph H. Weber of Wycombe, Pa. passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center surrounded by loving members of his family. He was 86.
Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Kunz) Weber with whom he shared nearly 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.
Born and raised in Elizabeth N.J., Joseph was the son of Henry and Emily (Trumm) Weber; brother to Gregory Weber of Linden, N.J. and of the late Henry Weber, Emily Boyland, and Elizabeth Pietrantonio.
As a servant to his community Joseph enlisted in the United States Air Force upon high school graduation and served for four years.
His career continued within the civil service community working for United States Postal Service until 1959 when he moved on to the County of Union for 32 years with positions held as Sheriff's Officer, Court Clerk and Civil Case Manager until his retirement in 1991.
A dedicated churchgoer and a man of faith, Joseph volunteered many hours at Sacred Heart Church, Elizabeth, N.J. He sat on the Parish Council, organized yearly dances, and called bingo weekly for many years. Joseph enjoyed listening to and playing music. He was a drummer and member of Local 151 American Federation of Musicians.
Joseph and his wife, Barbara, were long- time residents of Elizabeth, N.J. where together they raised four sons. Upon his retirement in 1991, they moved to Lakewood, N.J. where they would reside until 2013 when they relocated to Wycombe, Pa. to reside with his son Jim and his family.
Joseph was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and his wife Barbara raised four sons of whom they were so very proud. He loved to spend time with family and friends and had a positive impact on the lives of all he met. Although he was a dedicated grandfather and great-grandfather to his immediate family, he was also affectionately known as "Grandpa Joe" to the many other children whose lives he touched.
Until his wife's passing in 2015, Joseph's favorite activities were those spent with Barbara who brought so much pleasure to his life. These included traveling together, spending time with family, and crafting together. Joseph enjoyed playing golf especially with his sons, (and to this date owns the only hole-in- one in the family) was also an avid gardener and wherever he resided, his green thumb was evident.
Although Joseph will be deeply missed by all the people whose lives he touched in so many different ways, their loss is nothing in comparison to that of his family. Every memory, every laugh, everything that made him Joseph will be cherished forever. He truly will be missed.
Joseph is survived by loving sons and their spouses; Joseph M. and Anne (Union, NJ), Matthew R. and Lucia (Fort Myers, FL), James V. and Annie (Wycombe, PA) and Christopher J. and Cindy (East Windsor, NJ). He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Rebecca, Michael, Zachary, Emily, Timothy, Joseph and Angelo, his three great-children; Adalind, Lily and Lawrence as well as by eight nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph's initial funeral services will take place privately. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later time to share scotch (single malt of course), wine, beer, laughter and love.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Oblate Fathers of St. Francis De Sales, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington DE 19806.
Cards may be sent to Jim & Annie Weber, PO Box 247, Wycombe PA, 18980.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.Fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020