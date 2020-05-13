Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bodick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Bodick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Bodick Obituary
Joseph James Bodick, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 77.

Joe is survied by his loving wife Sammie (Robey) of 56 years; two sons Joseph J. Bodick III and David Bodick; four Grandsons, Joseph J. IV, William, Matthew, and Bennett.

Joe was born and raised in Honesdale, Pa. and later resided in the Churchville area.

A retired draftsman, he proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Services are private, under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -