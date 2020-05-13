|
Joseph James Bodick, passed away Thursday, March 8, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 77.
Joe is survied by his loving wife Sammie (Robey) of 56 years; two sons Joseph J. Bodick III and David Bodick; four Grandsons, Joseph J. IV, William, Matthew, and Bennett.
Joe was born and raised in Honesdale, Pa. and later resided in the Churchville area.
A retired draftsman, he proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Services are private, under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020