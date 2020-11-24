Joseph J. Kalkbrenner, Jr., Esq.
Joseph J. Kalkbrenner, Jr., Esq., age 63, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Devoted husband to Laurie Kalkbrenner (nee O'Hara). Loving father to Joseph J. Kalkbrenner III; Matthew A. Kalkbrenner (Kaitlyn); Stephen M. Kalkbrenner (Jocelyn) and Ryan C. Kalkbrenner. Beloved son to the late Joseph Kalkbrenner, Sr., and Donna J. Kalkbrenner (nee Hawthorne). Dear brother to Mary Elizabeth Klein (Robert), James F. Kalkbrenner (Donna), Donna J. Kalkbrenner, and John T. Kalkbrenner (Michelle).
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00am until 10:45 am at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales PA 19454, immediately followed by his funeral mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont PA. NOTE: Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask, properly practice social distancing, and refrain from physical contact.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamKalkbrenner