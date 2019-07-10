|
Joseph J. Pellegrino passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Manor Care in Yardley. He was 88.
Born in Woodbourne, Pa., Mr. Pellegrino had been a lifetime resident of Lower Bucks County and resided in Bristol Township for the past 42 years. He was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, Croydon.
For 40 years Mr. Pellegrino was employed with Conrail, working at several locations, retiring as a Supervisor in 1981.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post #366. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge #2023 in Morrisville, and the Sons of Italy, Piazza Nuova Lodge #2665 in Langhorne.
The beloved husband for 47 years to Miriam (Binderman), Joseph was the loving stepfather of Jeff Kahhan (Donna) and Larry Kahhan (Dorothy). He will also be sadly missed by his several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, his brothers, Ernie and Edward Pellegrino, and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 10, 2019