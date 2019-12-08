|
Joseph James Pizza died surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Jefferson Health Hospice in Warminster. He was 95.
An original Levittown homeowner in the Pinewood section, Joe had been a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish since 1952.
A proud U.S. Army World War II veteran, Joe served with the Third Army Red Devils 702nd Tank BN, under Lt. General George S. Patton in the invasion of Normandy. He was injured in France, and was a Purple Heart recipient and also received three Bronze Stars, among other awards.
Until his retirement, Joe was employed as a Tool and Dye Maker for over 40 years, retiring in 1986 from the Naval Air Propulsion Center in Ewing, N.J.
Joe way a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed camping and fishing among other outdoor sports. He also enjoyed flying, playing chess, reading, astronomy, gardening and cooking.
He was the beloved husband for 69 years to Helen A. (Juliano), and the loving father of Joseph M. Pizza (Lynda), Mary L. Pizza Cordisco, Michael T. Pizza (Cathy) and Theresa Davenport. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Joseph and Raymond Pizza, Kathryn Axt (Christopher), Jennifer Stopford (James), Sean Morgan, Cody Pizza, Denise Goodhue, Brandon Foster and Taylor Smith; five great grandchildren; his sister, Rita Senderoff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and James Pizza, and his brother, Frank Pizza.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019