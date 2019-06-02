Home

Joseph J. Troiano


Joseph J. Troiano Obituary
Joseph J. Troiano passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home in Croydon, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Croydon for over 30 years. Prior to his retirement he and his father were lifelong contractors.

He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and the Phillies. He enjoyed going to the casino and eating out and was always friendly to everyone. Most importantly he was a devoted family man.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey, and is survived by his wife, Janet, his son, Joseph, his daughter, Christina, and his sister, Lucille Bell.

Services and interment are being held privately.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
