Joseph J. Urban Jr., PharmD of Richboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his summer home in Ocean City, N.J., surrounded by his loving family. He was 71.
Born in Philadelphia, Joseph was the beloved husband for 48 years to Joan Czyzewski Urban, and the son of the late Joseph J. Urban Sr. and Elmira Schultz Urban.
Joseph attended Saint George's Elementary School and Northeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Joseph received his Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Joseph's University and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University.
Joseph had a distinguished career in Pharmaceutical & Clinical Research and Development. He was an accomplished inventor holding many U.S. and worldwide patents. Joe worked as a pharmaceutical consultant for the past 20 years in his areas of expertise and was a practicing registered pharmacist for the past 47 years as well as a research pharmacist.
Joseph loved his career and passed on his passion for Pharmacy as well as his knowledge by working as an adjunct professor at Bucks County Community College. He was admired and known by his students as Dr. Joe.
In his free time, Joe enjoyed fishing, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies, playing basketball, and riding bikes on the Ocean City boardwalk with his adored grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joan, Joseph is survived by his loving children: Catherine M. Mattia and her husband, Carl, of Furlong, Joseph J. Urban III of Newtown, and Christopher J. Urban and his wife, Paula, of Jupiter, Fla.; his sister, Elmira "Kim" Kline and her husband, Fred, of Sellersville; his brothers, Eugene Urban and his wife, Beata, of Holland, Pa. and Marty Urban and his wife, Kathy, of Bensalem; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by ten dear grandchildren, Jessica, Julia, Alyssa, Joseph IV, Matthew, John, Mallory, Andrew, CJ and Sophia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, June 30, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to LaSalle College High School, 8605 W. Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 28, 2019