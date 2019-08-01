Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St Ann Church
Bristol Borough, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Vettori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Vettori Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Vettori Sr. Obituary
Joseph J. Vettori Sr. passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St Mary Medical Center. He was 96.

Born in Ehrenfeld, Pa., he was a Bristol Township resident for over 60 years and had resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Richboro for the past two years.

Mr. Vettori was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart and WWII Victory Medal. He retired from Rohm & Haas, Bristol Plant.

Mr. Vettori was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. He had a love of music and his enjoyment for many years was attending high school jazz band festivals.

Husband of the late Josephine (Napoli) Vettori, he will be sadly missed by his son and daughter- in-law, Joseph Jr. and his wife, Susan; one grandson, Jonathan Vettori; and two great-granddaughters, Camila and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Vettori and his wife, Joan; sister-in-law, Pauline Napoli; brother- in-law, Elio Lucci; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Anthony Vettori; one sister, Betty Lucci; and his cat, Jazz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St Ann Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to LaSalle College High School Music Department, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoore, PA 19038.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now