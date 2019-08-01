|
|
Joseph J. Vettori Sr. passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St Mary Medical Center. He was 96.
Born in Ehrenfeld, Pa., he was a Bristol Township resident for over 60 years and had resided with his son and daughter-in-law in Richboro for the past two years.
Mr. Vettori was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart and WWII Victory Medal. He retired from Rohm & Haas, Bristol Plant.
Mr. Vettori was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. He had a love of music and his enjoyment for many years was attending high school jazz band festivals.
Husband of the late Josephine (Napoli) Vettori, he will be sadly missed by his son and daughter- in-law, Joseph Jr. and his wife, Susan; one grandson, Jonathan Vettori; and two great-granddaughters, Camila and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Vettori and his wife, Joan; sister-in-law, Pauline Napoli; brother- in-law, Elio Lucci; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Anthony Vettori; one sister, Betty Lucci; and his cat, Jazz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St Ann Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to LaSalle College High School Music Department, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoore, PA 19038.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 1, 2019