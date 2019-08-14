|
Joseph James Elinich of Bensalem, Pa. passed away on suddenly on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was 32.
Joe attended Bensalem High School and Bucks County Technical School.
Joseph was the son of William and Joann Elinich, the brother of Melissa Brennan (Mark) and William Elinich, and the loving uncle to his five amazing nephews, Adam, William, Eric, Jake and Zach. He is also survived by Jake and Zach's mother, Kerri Elinich, and many loving aunts and uncles.
Please join the Elinich family for a gathering of remembrance in honoring and celebrating Joe's life after 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Delaware Valley Cremation Center, 7350 State Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19136. The memorial tribute service will begin at 7 p.m. with time for fellowship immediately afterwards from around 7:15 until 8:45 p.m., where Joe's family will be accessible to receive the loving comfort of your condolences, remembrances and support.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019