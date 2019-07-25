|
Joseph James McIntyre of Horseheads, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 76.
Joe was born in Trenton, N.J., a son of the late Joseph J. and Margaret (Turbert) McIntyre. He was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Joan Brophy.
Joe is survived by his loving family, Marilyn Bratspis McIntyre, his wife of 48 years; children, Chris McIntyre and wife Erica, Brian and Tracy McIntyre, Kelly Westrick and husband Chris, Kathleen Stamp and husband Andrew, Mary McIntyre and fiancé Sean Reidy, Joe McIntyre and wife Anne, Patty Hansen and husband Mike, Meg McIntyre, Ashley McIntrye, Austin McIntyre, and Jordan McIntyre; 21 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers and sister-in-law, Gerald and Carole McIntyre, and James McIntyre; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Gene Smith, Jean and Walter Antosiewicz, and Patricia and John Nagy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Muka, and Doreen and Keith McWherter; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe and Marilyn were foster parents to dozens of children.
Joe was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a postal carrier, a job he really loved, retiring after thirty-two years of service. A loving and devoted husband, father, and pop-pop, Joe will be forever loved and missed.
Family and friends are invited from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27, to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, N.Y. A Requiem Mass will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will then take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing may remember Joe with a donation to Meals On Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira, NY 14901.
McInerny Funeral Home,
Elmira, NY
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 25, 2019